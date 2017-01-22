Breaking News

Creating Change 2017

Creating Change 2017

PGN Staff    January 12, 2017

Up to 4,000 people are expected to converge on Philadelphia for the Creating Change Conference Jan. 18-22. Follow PGN's coverage here as we get ready for and bring you updates from...

Mark My Words

Obama made us cool

Mark Segal    January 18, 2017

There is no other U.S. president who can stand even close to the legacy of President Barack Obama on LGBT issues. In fact, you could stack all the LGBT gains...

Upcoming Events

22
Jan
2017
Dirty Frank's LGBTQ Home for Hope Fundraiser & Donation Drive

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Dirty Frank's Bar

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, Dirty Frank's will host a fundraiser for The LGBTQ Home for hope, which is the first and only homeless shelter in Pennsylvania specifically for LGBTQ folks....




22
Jan
2017
Dirty Frank's LGBTQ Home for Hope Fundraiser & Donation Drive

12:00 pm

Dirty Frank's Bar

This is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ Home for Hope, which is the only homeless shelter in Pennsylvania specifically for LGBTQ people. The event will feature a silent auction, a cake raffle, and a d...




26
Jan
2017
Hello! Sadness! - Mary Tuomanen

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

FringeArts

A thief is on the loose, and he wants to see if you can take a joke.Hello! Sadness! is a dark comedy that weaves a story from Joan of Arc to the Black Panther Party to misogynist stand-up to awkw...




27
Jan
2017
This Town Ain't Pig Enough For The Both Of Us

8:00 pm

The Trocadero

Pig Iron’s annual benefit is on Friday, January 27 at its traditional home, the Trocadero (1003 Arch St., Philadelphia).  This year's theme is This Town Ain’t Pig Enough For...




January 21, 2017 50,000 fill the Parkway for Women's March on Philadelphia

January 19, 2017 Sims, Williams to re-intro anti-conversion therapy measure

January 18, 2017 Philly lawmakers to boycott Trump inauguration

January 18, 2017 Arrest made in robberies of trans women

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Local

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Local

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Local

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.

Obituary: Peter Saunders Dunning, LGBT activist, teacher and software developer, 79

Local

Obituary: Peter Saunders Dunning, LGBT activist, teacher and software developer, 79

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  Peter Saunders Dunning died Jan. 4 from complications of to dementia. He was 79.

Gayborhood salon focuses on hair health on 10th anniversary

Local

Gayborhood salon focuses on hair health on 10th anniversary

Jen Colletta    January 18, 2017

  A serendipitous email 10 years ago drastically shaped Drea Baldini’s career path.

Local author revises book about LGBT substance abuse

Local

Local author revises book about LGBT substance abuse

Larry Nichols    January 18, 2017

Columbia University Press recently released “The Fundamentals of LGBT Substance Use Disorders,” a revision of the very first book on LGBT substance; it was considered a groundbreaking book when it...

Building a bodywork business from the ground up

Local

Building a bodywork business from the ground up

Jen Colletta    January 18, 2017

The field of bodywork has gone through a number of evolutions in the past few decades — changes that Freedom Massage has kept up with.

Sen. Casey to oppose DeVos, Sessions, Pruitt

Local

Sen. Casey to oppose DeVos, Sessions, Pruitt

Jen Colletta    January 18, 2017

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced this week that he will vote against three of President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

