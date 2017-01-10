Local Obituary: Christopher Collins, LGBT activist, 37 Jeremy Rodriguez January 6, 2017 Christopher Collins, an activist for HIV/AIDS and the LGBT community, died Jan. 3 at 37. Through his life, Collins was involved with The Colours Organization, Mazzoni Center, The Attic Youth...

Local LGBT housing program benefits from $20K grant Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017 A housing program for homeless LGBT youth will benefit from a $20,000 grant. The S. Albert Fund of The Philadelphia Foundation awarded the grant to the Valley Youth House (VYH)...

Local Obituary: Lois Farquharson, 91, oldest female state inmate Tim Cwiek January 5, 2017 Lois Farquharson, who at 91 was believed to be the oldest female inmate in Pennsylvania, died Jan. 4 at a state prison in Cambridge Springs, Pa.

Local PA court issues precedent-setting civil-union ruling Jen Colletta January 5, 2017 Two Pennsylvania women long locked in a civil union will finally be able to dissolve their legal relationship after a precedent-setting court finding last week. The Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a...

Local New request for Morris records filed with D.A’s Office Tim Cwiek January 5, 2017 PGN this week filed a new open-records request for 911 recordings pertaining to the Nizah Morris incident in the possession of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Local LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration to take over Washington Square Park Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017 When Kairo Evans created the Facebook event for the LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration, she only anticipated inviting a few friends. But the 21-year-old artist, model and YouTuber has seen the event...

Local Audiences will experience ‘Something Of A Different Color’ at William Way Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017 Drag performers Icon Ebony Fierce and Sapphira Cristal always planned to have a gala and fundraising event highlighting performers and artists of color. However, they felt a stronger sense of...