Local Two report anti-LGBT incidents Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017 Two allegedly anti-LGBT attacks occurred this past weekend in Philadelphia.

Local Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Local Farnese attorney: No 'smoking gun' in case Tim Cwiek January 24, 2017 Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

Local William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Local Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...

Local Liberty City elects new co-chair Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.

Local Obituary: Peter Saunders Dunning, LGBT activist, teacher and software developer, 79 Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 Peter Saunders Dunning died Jan. 4 from complications of to dementia. He was 79.