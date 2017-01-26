Breaking News

Creating Change 2017

Creating Change 2017

PGN Staff    January 12, 2017

Up to 4,000 people are expected to converge on Philadelphia for the Creating Change Conference Jan. 18-22. Follow PGN's coverage here as we get ready for and bring you updates from...

Latest Columns

Mark My Words

Your Trump lifeline

Mark Segal    January 5, 2017

This week, you witnessed what in all reality is the only lifeline you’ll have during a Trump presidency. And it’s the one many of you have been griping about for...

Arts & Culture

Recent Comments

Upcoming Events

26
Jan
2017
Hello! Sadness! - Mary Tuomanen

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

FringeArts

A thief is on the loose, and he wants to see if you can take a joke.Hello! Sadness! is a dark comedy that weaves a story from Joan of Arc to the Black Panther Party to misogynist stand-up to awkw...




09
Feb
2017
The Tallis Scholars: Venetian Voices

7:30 pm

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

The world‐renowned Tallis Scholars return to Concerts at the Cathedral Basilica fresh from their Carnegie Hall appearance with a program featuring signature choral wor...




09
Feb
2017
Sans Everything - Lightning Rod Special + Strange Attractor

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

FringeArts





16
Feb
2017
A Ride On The Irish Cream - Erin Markey

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

FringeArts





Top Stories

January 11, 2017 Trans women targeted in robberies

January 12, 2017 Trump to be ‘on everyone’s mind’ at Creating Change

January 12, 2017 Trans man shot, killed by police in Western PA

January 12, 2017 Day in the Life of: Creating Change 2017 Host Committee co-chairs

Latest News

Day after inauguration, women and allies to march in Philly

Local

Day after inauguration, women and allies to march in Philly

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 12, 2017

When Mariel Martin heard the presidential election results, she said the first thing she thought was, Are you f***ing kidding me?

Harrisburg LGBT center fights back against vandalism

Local

Harrisburg LGBT center fights back against vandalism

Jen Colletta    January 12, 2017

More than 100 people turned out last weekend to support an LGBT community center in Harrisburg that was the victim of vandalism. 

Oral arguments slated in Farnese corruption case

Local

Oral arguments slated in Farnese corruption case

Tim Cwiek    January 12, 2017

The long-awaited jury trial for state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. is scheduled to begin later this month. But first, oral arguments will be held Jan. 18 to determine whether...

Community to honor Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin

Local

Community to honor Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 12, 2017

Community members and organizations will collaborate to honor the work of two civil-rights leaders next week. 

Engagement: Angela Giampolo and Kristina Furia

Local

Engagement: Angela Giampolo and Kristina Furia

Jen Colletta    January 12, 2017

“All great Philadelphia love stories involve stoops,” laughed Angela Giampolo.

Ursinus class project unveils rich history of GSA

Local

Ursinus class project unveils rich history of GSA

Matty Bennett    January 12, 2017

Founded in 1991, the Ursinus College Gay and Lesbian Alliance experienced a tumultuous beginning at the hand of a few — but vocal — students and faculty who strongly opposed...

Inauguration blues? Give back to the LGBT community 

Local

Inauguration blues? Give back to the LGBT community 

PGN Staff    January 12, 2017

Drag Brunch to support national group  With a $5 donation, locals can support a national nonprofit organization while enjoying brunch with drag queens.

Obituary: Christopher Collins, LGBT activist, 37

Local

Obituary: Christopher Collins, LGBT activist, 37

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 6, 2017

Christopher Collins, an activist for HIV/AIDS and the LGBT community, died Jan. 3 at 37. Through his life, Collins was involved with The Colours Organization,  Mazzoni Center, The Attic Youth...

Skate Pride Love BBanner
Find us on Facebook
Follow Us
Find Us on YouTube
Find Us on Instagram
Sign Up for Our Newsletter