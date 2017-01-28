Jeremy Rodriguez January 27, 2017
A trial date has been set for one of the defendants in the murder of a local transgender woman. Jose Pena, 20, will stand trial Aug. 21 for the murder...
Mark Segal January 25, 2017
Last night I watched the HBO documentary on the relationship between Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the...
Tim Cwiek January 27, 2017
Hannah Feldman, the young woman whom federal prosecutors say indirectly benefited from an illegal bribe, took the witness stand this week in state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr.'s corruption trial.
Tim Cwiek January 26, 2017
Several prosecution witnesses in the ongoing corruption trial of state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. commended him for honesty during their testimony this week.
Jen Colletta January 25, 2017
Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.
Tim Cwiek January 24, 2017
Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.
