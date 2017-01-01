Breaking News

PA court sets civil-union dissolution precedent

Jen Colletta    December 30, 2016

Two Pennsylvania women long locked in a civil union will finally be able to dissolve their legal relationship after a precedent-setting court finding this week.

December 29, 2016 Person of the Year 2016: Deja Lynn Alvarez

December 28, 2016 2016 Person of the Year Honor Roll

December 28, 2016 Our favorite photos bring out our fondest, saddest memories

December 29, 2016 Winter Preview 2017: The State of the Arts

Training to offer resources on racism, discrimination

Local

Training to offer resources on racism, discrimination

Jeremy Rodriguez    December 28, 2016

The LGBT community will learn ways to report discriminatory and racist acts during a training next month at William Way LGBT Community Center. 

New format introduced for Mazzoni Center’s HIV/AIDS support group

Local

New format introduced for Mazzoni Center’s HIV/AIDS support group

Jen Colletta    December 28, 2016

The New Year will bring a new format to Mazzoni Center’s long-running support group for people affected by HIV/AIDS. Starting Jan. 3, Positive Living will be presented in a workshop structure...

COLOURS youth get visit, donation from GOAL officers

Local

COLOURS youth get visit, donation from GOAL officers

Jen Colletta    December 28, 2016

Members of the Gay Officers Action League made a return trip this week to The COLOURS Organization to share stories and build bridges — and impart a holiday gift. 

Out suicide survivor to be honored

Local

Out suicide survivor to be honored

Jeremy Rodriguez    December 28, 2016

When Drew Bergman was in seventh grade, his parents separated. After learning this news, Bergman, 23, experienced severe depression and began to self-harm. 

State police revise hate-crime designation

Local

State police revise hate-crime designation

Tim Cwiek    December 28, 2016

The Pennsylvania State Police recently revised a hate-crime designation for a 2009 mass shooting near Pittsburgh from “anti-gender-nonconforming” to “anti-female.” 

Sexual-harassment suit refiled in state court

Local

Sexual-harassment suit refiled in state court

Tim Cwiek    December 28, 2016

A former Haddon Township, N.J., police officer has refiled his sexual-harassment lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court. 

Obituary: James Russell ‘JR’ Guthrie, writer and IT expert, 68

Local

Obituary: James Russell ‘JR’ Guthrie, writer and IT expert, 68

Jeremy Rodriguez    December 28, 2016

James Russell “JR” Guthrie, former PGN editor, died Dec. 20. He was 68.

Creating Change to use social media to engage conference participants

Local

Creating Change to use social media to engage conference participants

Jeremy Rodriguez    December 21, 2016

Organizers of the upcoming Creating Change Conference will use social media and other techniques to encourage participation in next month’s event in Philadelphia.

