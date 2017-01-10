Tim Cwiek January 5, 2017
A New Jersey trans man filed suit this week in federal court in Newark, claiming a Catholic hospital denied him access to a medically necessary hysterectomy due to anti-trans bias.
Mark Segal January 5, 2017
This week, you witnessed what in all reality is the only lifeline you’ll have during a Trump presidency. And it’s the one many of you have been griping about for...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 6, 2017
Christopher Collins, an activist for HIV/AIDS and the LGBT community, died Jan. 3 at 37. Through his life, Collins was involved with The Colours Organization, Mazzoni Center, The Attic Youth...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017
A housing program for homeless LGBT youth will benefit from a $20,000 grant. The S. Albert Fund of The Philadelphia Foundation awarded the grant to the Valley Youth House (VYH)...
Tim Cwiek January 5, 2017
Lois Farquharson, who at 91 was believed to be the oldest female inmate in Pennsylvania, died Jan. 4 at a state prison in Cambridge Springs, Pa.
Jen Colletta January 5, 2017
Two Pennsylvania women long locked in a civil union will finally be able to dissolve their legal relationship after a precedent-setting court finding last week. The Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a...
Tim Cwiek January 5, 2017
PGN this week filed a new open-records request for 911 recordings pertaining to the Nizah Morris incident in the possession of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017
When Kairo Evans created the Facebook event for the LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration, she only anticipated inviting a few friends. But the 21-year-old artist, model and YouTuber has seen the event...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 5, 2017
Drag performers Icon Ebony Fierce and Sapphira Cristal always planned to have a gala and fundraising event highlighting performers and artists of color. However, they felt a stronger sense of...
Jen Colletta January 5, 2017
The co-editors of an academic text exploring the state of black LGBT health will be on hand to discuss their new work next week at Allentown’s Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
