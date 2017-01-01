Jen Colletta December 30, 2016
Two Pennsylvania women long locked in a civil union will finally be able to dissolve their legal relationship after a precedent-setting court finding this week.
Mark Segal December 28, 2016
We’ve reach that time of year when we look back, take stock of the year and begin to think about what will be in the New Year. This year, that...
Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016
The LGBT community will learn ways to report discriminatory and racist acts during a training next month at William Way LGBT Community Center.
Jen Colletta December 28, 2016
The New Year will bring a new format to Mazzoni Center’s long-running support group for people affected by HIV/AIDS. Starting Jan. 3, Positive Living will be presented in a workshop structure...
Jen Colletta December 28, 2016
Members of the Gay Officers Action League made a return trip this week to The COLOURS Organization to share stories and build bridges — and impart a holiday gift.
Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016
When Drew Bergman was in seventh grade, his parents separated. After learning this news, Bergman, 23, experienced severe depression and began to self-harm.
Tim Cwiek December 28, 2016
The Pennsylvania State Police recently revised a hate-crime designation for a 2009 mass shooting near Pittsburgh from “anti-gender-nonconforming” to “anti-female.”
Tim Cwiek December 28, 2016
A former Haddon Township, N.J., police officer has refiled his sexual-harassment lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court.
Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016
James Russell “JR” Guthrie, former PGN editor, died Dec. 20. He was 68.
Jeremy Rodriguez December 21, 2016
Organizers of the upcoming Creating Change Conference will use social media and other techniques to encourage participation in next month’s event in Philadelphia.
