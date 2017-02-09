Breaking News

More than 500 protesters march against discrimination

Jeremy Rodriguez    February 3, 2017

After hearing about President Donald Trump’s potential executive order regarding religious freedom, the Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club decided to fight back.

The path to stop Trump

Mark Segal    February 1, 2017

The last couple weeks have saddened those of us who love the freedoms this country offers and who have tried over the last few decades to make those freedoms inclusive...

09
Feb
2017
The Tallis Scholars: Venetian Voices

7:30 pm

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

The world‐renowned Tallis Scholars return to Concerts at the Cathedral Basilica fresh from their Carnegie Hall appearance with a program featuring signature choral wor...




09
Feb
2017
Sans Everything - Lightning Rod Special + Strange Attractor

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

FringeArts





09
Feb
2017
LATIN ROOTS LIVE! DANCE PARTY

8:00 pm

World Cafe Live





10
Feb
2017
The Big Wigs starring Mrs. Kasha Davis & Aggy Dune

8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

L'Etage

A TRUE LAS VEGAS STYLE IMPERSONATION SHOWThe Big Wigs is a high energy Las Vegas style show. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 Alum Mrs. Kasha Davis and her pal Aggy Dune bring their dea...




February 1, 2017 Philly hospital launches gender-surgery program

February 1, 2017 Sens. Booker, Casey address LGBT equality in the Trump era

February 1, 2017 Farnese acquitted in bribery trial

January 26, 2017 Thousands protest Trump's visit to Philadelphia

Musician sentenced to jail time in Craigslist sting

Tim Cwiek    February 3, 2017

Charles L. Cohen, a prominent Center City musician who attempted to have oral sex with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy on Craiglist, has been sentenced to six-23...

Out ministers to discuss LGBT, faith issues

Jeremy Rodriguez    February 1, 2017

Pastor Clarence Hayes was moved to action after hearing homophobic comments from Kim Burrell, a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston. Burrell recently stated, “That perverted homosexual...

Obituary: Reenie Kane, longtime local DJ, 62

Jen Colletta    January 25, 2017

Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62. 

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 25, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Farnese attorney:  No 'smoking gun' in case

Tim Cwiek    January 24, 2017

Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.

