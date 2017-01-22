PGN Staff January 12, 2017
Up to 4,000 people are expected to converge on Philadelphia for the Creating Change Conference Jan. 18-22. Follow PGN's coverage here as we get ready for and bring you updates from...
Mark Segal January 18, 2017
There is no other U.S. president who can stand even close to the legacy of President Barack Obama on LGBT issues. In fact, you could stack all the LGBT gains...
Local
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.
Local
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...
Local
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.
Local
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
Peter Saunders Dunning died Jan. 4 from complications of to dementia. He was 79.
Local
Jen Colletta January 18, 2017
A serendipitous email 10 years ago drastically shaped Drea Baldini’s career path.
Local
Larry Nichols January 18, 2017
Columbia University Press recently released “The Fundamentals of LGBT Substance Use Disorders,” a revision of the very first book on LGBT substance; it was considered a groundbreaking book when it...
Local
Jen Colletta January 18, 2017
The field of bodywork has gone through a number of evolutions in the past few decades — changes that Freedom Massage has kept up with.
Local
Jen Colletta January 18, 2017
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced this week that he will vote against three of President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
Mark Segal January 18, 2017
