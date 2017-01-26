PGN Staff January 12, 2017
Up to 4,000 people are expected to converge on Philadelphia for the Creating Change Conference Jan. 18-22. Follow PGN's coverage here as we get ready for and bring you updates from...
Mark Segal January 5, 2017
This week, you witnessed what in all reality is the only lifeline you’ll have during a Trump presidency. And it’s the one many of you have been griping about for...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 12, 2017
When Mariel Martin heard the presidential election results, she said the first thing she thought was, Are you f***ing kidding me?
Jen Colletta January 12, 2017
More than 100 people turned out last weekend to support an LGBT community center in Harrisburg that was the victim of vandalism.
Tim Cwiek January 12, 2017
The long-awaited jury trial for state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. is scheduled to begin later this month. But first, oral arguments will be held Jan. 18 to determine whether...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 12, 2017
Community members and organizations will collaborate to honor the work of two civil-rights leaders next week.
Jen Colletta January 12, 2017
“All great Philadelphia love stories involve stoops,” laughed Angela Giampolo.
Matty Bennett January 12, 2017
Founded in 1991, the Ursinus College Gay and Lesbian Alliance experienced a tumultuous beginning at the hand of a few — but vocal — students and faculty who strongly opposed...
PGN Staff January 12, 2017
Drag Brunch to support national group With a $5 donation, locals can support a national nonprofit organization while enjoying brunch with drag queens.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 6, 2017
Christopher Collins, an activist for HIV/AIDS and the LGBT community, died Jan. 3 at 37. Through his life, Collins was involved with The Colours Organization, Mazzoni Center, The Attic Youth...
