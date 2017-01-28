Breaking News

Trial date set for murder of trans woman

Trial date set for murder of trans woman

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 27, 2017

A trial date has been set for one of the defendants in the murder of a local transgender woman. Jose Pena, 20, will stand trial Aug. 21 for the murder...

Latest Columns

Mark My Words

Take up action — not an emotional-wellne…

Mark Segal    January 25, 2017

Last night I watched the HBO documentary on the relationship between Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the...

Arts & Culture

Recent Comments

Upcoming Events

28
Jan
2017
ShakesBEER: Romeo and Juliet

7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Read and Eat

blur lines (and their vision) between audience and actor through America’s oldest pastime: drinking. Can forbidden love survive feuding families? Bar brawls, drinking games and drama come to...




09
Feb
2017
The Tallis Scholars: Venetian Voices

7:30 pm

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

The world‐renowned Tallis Scholars return to Concerts at the Cathedral Basilica fresh from their Carnegie Hall appearance with a program featuring signature choral wor...




09
Feb
2017
Sans Everything - Lightning Rod Special + Strange Attractor

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

FringeArts





10
Feb
2017
The Big Wigs starring Mrs. Kasha Davis & Aggy Dune

8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

L'Etage

A TRUE LAS VEGAS STYLE IMPERSONATION SHOWThe Big Wigs is a high energy Las Vegas style show. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 Alum Mrs. Kasha Davis and her pal Aggy Dune bring their dea...




Top Stories

January 26, 2017 Thousands protest Trump's visit to Philadelphia

January 25, 2017 Two report anti-LGBT incidents

January 26, 2017 Florida man on surviving Pulse, finding pride

January 23, 2017 City releases Gayborhood racism findings, recommends training

Latest News

Funding recipient testifies at Farnese trial

Local

Funding recipient testifies at Farnese trial

Tim Cwiek    January 27, 2017

Hannah Feldman, the young woman whom federal prosecutors say indirectly benefited from an illegal bribe, took the witness stand this week in state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr.'s corruption trial.

Witnesses in Farnese trial praise him

Local

Witnesses in Farnese trial praise him

Tim Cwiek    January 26, 2017

  Several prosecution witnesses in the ongoing corruption trial of state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. commended him for honesty during their testimony this week.  

Obituary: Reenie Kane, longtime local DJ, 62

Local

Obituary: Reenie Kane, longtime local DJ, 62

Jen Colletta    January 25, 2017

Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62. 

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

Local

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 25, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Farnese attorney:  No 'smoking gun' in case

Local

Farnese attorney:  No 'smoking gun' in case

Tim Cwiek    January 24, 2017

Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Local

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Local

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Local

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.

Rowan Nov 1
Find us on Facebook
Follow Us
Find Us on YouTube
Find Us on Instagram
Sign Up for Our Newsletter