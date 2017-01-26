Breaking News

Creating Change 2017

Creating Change 2017

PGN Staff    January 12, 2017

Up to 4,000 people are expected to converge on Philadelphia for the Creating Change Conference Jan. 18-22. Follow PGN's coverage here as we get ready for and bring you updates from...

Mark My Words

Obama made us cool

Mark Segal    January 18, 2017

There is no other U.S. president who can stand even close to the legacy of President Barack Obama on LGBT issues. In fact, you could stack all the LGBT gains...

Two report anti-LGBT incidents

Local

Two report anti-LGBT incidents

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 25, 2017

Two allegedly anti-LGBT attacks occurred this past weekend in Philadelphia. 

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

Local

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 25, 2017

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Farnese attorney:  No 'smoking gun' in case

Local

Farnese attorney:  No 'smoking gun' in case

Tim Cwiek    January 24, 2017

Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Local

William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Local

Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Local

Liberty City elects new co-chair

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.

Obituary: Peter Saunders Dunning, LGBT activist, teacher and software developer, 79

Local

Obituary: Peter Saunders Dunning, LGBT activist, teacher and software developer, 79

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 18, 2017

  Peter Saunders Dunning died Jan. 4 from complications of to dementia. He was 79.

Gayborhood salon focuses on hair health on 10th anniversary

Local

Gayborhood salon focuses on hair health on 10th anniversary

Jen Colletta    January 18, 2017

  A serendipitous email 10 years ago drastically shaped Drea Baldini’s career path.

