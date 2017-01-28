Local Funding recipient testifies at Farnese trial Tim Cwiek January 27, 2017 Hannah Feldman, the young woman whom federal prosecutors say indirectly benefited from an illegal bribe, took the witness stand this week in state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr.'s corruption trial.

Local Witnesses in Farnese trial praise him Tim Cwiek January 26, 2017 Several prosecution witnesses in the ongoing corruption trial of state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. commended him for honesty during their testimony this week.

Local Obituary: Reenie Kane, longtime local DJ, 62 Jen Colletta January 25, 2017 Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62.

Local Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Local Farnese attorney: No 'smoking gun' in case Tim Cwiek January 24, 2017 Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

Local William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Local Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...