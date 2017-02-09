Jeremy Rodriguez February 3, 2017
After hearing about President Donald Trump’s potential executive order regarding religious freedom, the Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club decided to fight back.
Mark Segal February 1, 2017
The last couple weeks have saddened those of us who love the freedoms this country offers and who have tried over the last few decades to make those freedoms inclusive...
Tim Cwiek February 3, 2017
Charles L. Cohen, a prominent Center City musician who attempted to have oral sex with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy on Craiglist, has been sentenced to six-23...
Jeremy Rodriguez February 1, 2017
Pastor Clarence Hayes was moved to action after hearing homophobic comments from Kim Burrell, a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston. Burrell recently stated, “That perverted homosexual...
Jen Colletta January 25, 2017
Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.
Tim Cwiek January 24, 2017
Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...
Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017
An LGBT-advocacy organization unanimously voted for a new co-chair last week.
