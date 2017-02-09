Local Musician sentenced to jail time in Craigslist sting Tim Cwiek February 3, 2017 Charles L. Cohen, a prominent Center City musician who attempted to have oral sex with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy on Craiglist, has been sentenced to six-23...

Local Out ministers to discuss LGBT, faith issues Jeremy Rodriguez February 1, 2017 Pastor Clarence Hayes was moved to action after hearing homophobic comments from Kim Burrell, a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston. Burrell recently stated, “That perverted homosexual...

Local Obituary: Reenie Kane, longtime local DJ, 62 Jen Colletta January 25, 2017 Reenie Kane, a DJ who spun at LGBT clubs and events in the area for decades, died Jan. 18 after a heart attack. She was 62.

Local Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition Jeremy Rodriguez January 25, 2017 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization.

Local Farnese attorney: No 'smoking gun' in case Tim Cwiek January 24, 2017 Federal prosecutors have no "smoking gun" proving that state Sen. Lawrence M. Farnese Jr. bribed a constituent in order to advance his political career, the lawmaker's attorney told a federal...

Local William Way shows continued growth at annual meeting Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 Things are looking up at the William Way LGBT Community Center, which held its annual meeting last week to discuss new initiatives and funding.

Local Training educates LGBT community on reporting discrimination, racism Jeremy Rodriguez January 18, 2017 When members of the LGBT community came forward to discuss issues of racism and discrimination, Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations Executive Director Rue Landau said she saw a clear pattern...