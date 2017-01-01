Local Training to offer resources on racism, discrimination Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016 The LGBT community will learn ways to report discriminatory and racist acts during a training next month at William Way LGBT Community Center.

Local New format introduced for Mazzoni Center’s HIV/AIDS support group Jen Colletta December 28, 2016 The New Year will bring a new format to Mazzoni Center’s long-running support group for people affected by HIV/AIDS. Starting Jan. 3, Positive Living will be presented in a workshop structure...

Local COLOURS youth get visit, donation from GOAL officers Jen Colletta December 28, 2016 Members of the Gay Officers Action League made a return trip this week to The COLOURS Organization to share stories and build bridges — and impart a holiday gift.

Local Out suicide survivor to be honored Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016 When Drew Bergman was in seventh grade, his parents separated. After learning this news, Bergman, 23, experienced severe depression and began to self-harm.

Local State police revise hate-crime designation Tim Cwiek December 28, 2016 The Pennsylvania State Police recently revised a hate-crime designation for a 2009 mass shooting near Pittsburgh from “anti-gender-nonconforming” to “anti-female.”

Local Sexual-harassment suit refiled in state court Tim Cwiek December 28, 2016 A former Haddon Township, N.J., police officer has refiled his sexual-harassment lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court.

Local Obituary: James Russell ‘JR’ Guthrie, writer and IT expert, 68 Jeremy Rodriguez December 28, 2016 James Russell “JR” Guthrie, former PGN editor, died Dec. 20. He was 68.