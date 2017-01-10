Breaking News

New Jersey trans man sues Catholic hospital

New Jersey trans man sues Catholic hospital

Tim Cwiek    January 5, 2017

A New Jersey trans man filed suit this week in federal court in Newark, claiming a Catholic hospital denied him access to a medically necessary hysterectomy due to anti-trans bias.  

Your Trump lifeline

Mark Segal    January 5, 2017

This week, you witnessed what in all reality is the only lifeline you’ll have during a Trump presidency. And it’s the one many of you have been griping about for...

Obituary: Christopher Collins, LGBT activist, 37

Local

Obituary: Christopher Collins, LGBT activist, 37

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 6, 2017

Christopher Collins, an activist for HIV/AIDS and the LGBT community, died Jan. 3 at 37. Through his life, Collins was involved with The Colours Organization,  Mazzoni Center, The Attic Youth...

LGBT housing program benefits from $20K grant

Local

LGBT housing program benefits from $20K grant

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 5, 2017

A housing program for homeless LGBT youth will benefit from a $20,000 grant. The S. Albert Fund of The Philadelphia Foundation awarded the grant to the Valley Youth House (VYH)...

Obituary: Lois Farquharson, 91, oldest female state inmate

Local

Obituary: Lois Farquharson, 91, oldest female state inmate

Tim Cwiek    January 5, 2017

Lois Farquharson, who at 91 was believed to be the oldest female inmate in Pennsylvania, died Jan. 4 at a state prison in Cambridge Springs, Pa.    

PA court issues precedent-setting civil-union ruling

Local

PA court issues precedent-setting civil-union ruling

Jen Colletta    January 5, 2017

Two Pennsylvania women long locked in a civil union will finally be able to dissolve their legal relationship after a precedent-setting court finding last week.  The Pennsylvania Superior Court issued a...

New request for Morris records filed with D.A’s Office

Local

New request for Morris records filed with D.A’s Office

Tim Cwiek    January 5, 2017

PGN this week filed a new open-records request for 911 recordings pertaining to the Nizah Morris incident in the possession of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration to take over Washington Square Park 

Local

LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration to take over Washington Square Park 

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 5, 2017

When Kairo Evans created the Facebook event for the LGBT/Non-Binary Pride Celebration, she only anticipated inviting a few friends. But the 21-year-old artist, model and YouTuber has seen the event...

Audiences will experience ‘Something Of A Different Color’ at William Way

Local

Audiences will experience ‘Something Of A Different Color’ at William Way

Jeremy Rodriguez    January 5, 2017

Drag performers Icon Ebony Fierce and Sapphira Cristal always planned to have a gala and fundraising event highlighting performers and artists of color. However, they felt a stronger sense of...

Book on black LGBT health launches at Allentown center

Local

Book on black LGBT health launches at Allentown center

Jen Colletta    January 5, 2017

The co-editors of an academic text exploring the state of black LGBT health will be on hand to discuss their new work next week at Allentown’s Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. 

